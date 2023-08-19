MagazineBuy Print

NBA looking into James Harden’s ‘liar’ claims - reports

Harden has privately indicated that those remarks were a response to Morey ending trade discussions involving the 10-time All-Star, per the report.

Published : Aug 19, 2023

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
FILE PHOTO: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s recent claim that team president Daryl Morey is a “liar” has reportedly drawn the league’s attention.

ESPN reported Saturday that the NBA is looking into the circumstances of the public admonishments Harden made Monday at a publicity event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden has privately indicated that those remarks were a response to Morey ending trade discussions involving the 10-time All-Star, per the report.

According to ESPN, however, the NBA is investigating whether Harden “was portending a 2023-24 holdout in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention.”

Harden’s preference is to play elsewhere next season, but the 76ers have informed his representatives that they are expecting him to report to the team for training camp next month.

Harden, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.

He owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Thunder, Rockets, Nets and 76ers.

