James Harden: 76ers president Daryl Morey ‘is a liar’

Harden, a 10-time All-Star acquired twice by Morey, maintains his preference is to play elsewhere. But the 76ers have been expecting him to report to the team for training camp.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 20:01 IST , United States - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Harden agreed to pick up his USD 35.6 million player option in June to help facilitate a trade.
FILE PHOTO: Harden agreed to pick up his USD 35.6 million player option in June to help facilitate a trade. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harden agreed to pick up his USD 35.6 million player option in June to help facilitate a trade. | Photo Credit: AP

James Harden made his position on Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey abundantly clear at an event in China with Adidas.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The 76ers ended trade talks involving Harden over the weekend after conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers were not fruitful, ESPN reported.

Harden, a 10-time All-Star acquired twice by Morey, maintains his preference is to play elsewhere. But the 76ers informed Harden’s representatives that they were expecting him to report to the team for training camp next month.

ALSO READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup

Harden agreed to pick up his USD 35.6 million player option in June to help facilitate a trade. All-Star teammate Joel Embiid said he remains hopeful Harden will be a part of the 2023-24 team. Barring a trade, ESPN reported Harden was expecting a maximum level contract extension with the 76ers.

Morey was general manager of the Houston Rockets when Harden spent more than eight seasons with the franchise and won NBA MVP.

He acquired Harden a second time in the trade that brought him to Philadelphia and sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.

