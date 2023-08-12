NBA star Frank Ntilikina has been ruled out of France’s bid to win the World Cup because of a thigh injury, the French Basketball Federation announced on Saturday.
Ntilikina, who left Dallas Mavericks last week to join Charlotte Hornets, was injured late in Friday’s warm-up match against Lithuania.
“His injury does not offer guarantees of a satisfactory recovery in time for the start of the World Cup on Friday August 25,” the Federation said in a statement.
The 25-year-old point guard is the second NBA star to drop out in two days following Giannis Antetokounmpo’s announcement on Friday that he had not recovered quickly enough from a thigh injury to join up with Greece.
France opens its Group H games against Canada in Jakarta before taking on Latvia and Lebanon.
Latest on Sportstar
- Injured Ntilikina out of France squad for World Cup
- In Pictures: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata Derby after four years
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup: EBFC beats MBSG 1-0, wins Kolkata derby after four years
- IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Updates: India looks to level series; Live streaming
- Korea vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: KOR 2-3 JPN - Fukuda gives lead to Japan; India vs Malaysia at 8:30PM
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE