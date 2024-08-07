Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after 10 NBA seasons

Former first-round draft pick Jeremy Lamb announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday after 10 seasons with four teams.

Lamb, who last played in the league in 2022, announced his decision on Instagram.

“Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn’t come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything,” Lamb began the post before thanking family, friends, teammates and coaches.

Lamb, 32, was selected No. 12 overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets and traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in October of that year in the James Harden deal.

Lamb averaged 10.1 and 3.6 rebounds in 573 games (136 starts) for the Thunder (2012-15), Charlotte Hornets (2015-19), Indiana Pacers (2019-22) and Sacramento Kings (2022).

Lamb was part of UConn’s 2011 national championship team.