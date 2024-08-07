MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after 10 NBA seasons

Lamb, 32, was selected No. 12 overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets and traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in October of that year in the James Harden deal.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 23:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jeremy Lamb #2 brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Mad Ants on February 9, 2024, in Stockton, California at the Adventist Health Arena.
Jeremy Lamb #2 brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Mad Ants on February 9, 2024, in Stockton, California at the Adventist Health Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jeremy Lamb #2 brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Mad Ants on February 9, 2024, in Stockton, California at the Adventist Health Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Former first-round draft pick Jeremy Lamb announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday after 10 seasons with four teams.

Lamb, who last played in the league in 2022, announced his decision on Instagram.

“Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn’t come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything,” Lamb began the post before thanking family, friends, teammates and coaches.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics - Australia, Belgium advance into women’s basketball semifinals

Lamb, 32, was selected No. 12 overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets and traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in October of that year in the James Harden deal.

Lamb averaged 10.1 and 3.6 rebounds in 573 games (136 starts) for the Thunder (2012-15), Charlotte Hornets (2015-19), Indiana Pacers (2019-22) and Sacramento Kings (2022).

Lamb was part of UConn’s 2011 national championship team.

Related Topics

NBA /

Jeremy Lamb

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after 10 NBA seasons
    Reuters
  3. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker begin with 15.99 jumps in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Chithravel, Aboobacker in Triple jump action; Mirabai Chanu contests in 49kg weightlifting
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after 10 NBA seasons
    Reuters
  2. Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles
    AP
  3. Kobe Bryant locker and Diego Maradona’s jersey up for auction in New York
    AFP
  4. NBA signs broadcasting deal with Disney, Amazon, Comcast worth USD 77 billion
    Reuters
  5. LeBron James scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win over Germany as pre-Olympic tour ends
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after 10 NBA seasons
    Reuters
  3. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker begin with 15.99 jumps in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Chithravel, Aboobacker in Triple jump action; Mirabai Chanu contests in 49kg weightlifting
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment