MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles

The statue is the second of three planned monuments to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with Gigi Bryant and seven others in January 2020.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 21:17 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Kobe Bryant Statue during an unveiling ceremony at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
The Kobe Bryant Statue during an unveiling ceremony at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

The Kobe Bryant Statue during an unveiling ceremony at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

A statue of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, was scheduled to be unveiled during a private ceremony on Friday, according to a published report.

The statue is located outside Crypto.com Arena near the Los Angeles Kings’ monument celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources. The statue will be available for the public to visit starting Saturday morning.

The statue is the second of three planned monuments to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with Gigi Bryant and seven others in January 2020.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Boos are beautiful for US women as it marches on to quarterfinals

The first statue, unveiled on February 8, is a 19-foot bronze memorial to Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.

Friday’s date (8/2/24) holds a similar numerology meaning to the February ceremony (2/8/24), representing both of Bryant’s uniform numbers (8 and 24) and the No. 2 that 13-year-old Gigi wore on the basketball court.

Related Topics

Kobe Bryant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Chou Tien Chen takes early lead vs Lakshya Sen in men’s quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 183/5 (38); Axar, KL Rahul at crease in 231-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya in Badminton quarterfinal action; Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Morocco outclasses USA 4-0 to reach first men’s Olympic football semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles
    AP
  2. Kobe Bryant locker and Diego Maradona’s jersey up for auction in New York
    AFP
  3. NBA signs broadcasting deal with Disney, Amazon, Comcast worth USD 77 billion
    Reuters
  4. LeBron James scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win over Germany as pre-Olympic tour ends
    AP
  5. LeBron rescues USA from South Sudan shock in Paris Olympic warm-up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Chou Tien Chen takes early lead vs Lakshya Sen in men’s quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 183/5 (38); Axar, KL Rahul at crease in 231-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya in Badminton quarterfinal action; Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Morocco outclasses USA 4-0 to reach first men’s Olympic football semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment