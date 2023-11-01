MagazineBuy Print

NBA fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid $35,000 for obscene gesture

The incident occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter when Embiid made a two-point basket and was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon. Embiid missed the free throw.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 09:55 IST , Philadelphia - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Photo Credit: AFP

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid $35,000 for repeatedly making an obscene gesture Sunday during the Sixers’ 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the league announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter when Embiid made a two-point basket and was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon. Embiid missed the free throw.

Embiid complemented game highs in points (35) and rebounds (15) with seven assists, six blocks and two steals for the host 76ers.

The 2022-23 NBA MVP, Embiid is a six-time All-Star. The 29-year-old is averaging 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

