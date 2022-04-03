Basketball Basketball Senior Nationals: Karnataka men upset Services, defending champ Punjab thrashes Gujarat While Karnataka men's team beat multiple-time champion 117-76, defending champion Punjab defeated Gujarat 105-69 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 03 April, 2022 19:10 IST Karnataka's B.K. Anil Kumar scored 28 points during his side's 117-76 win against Services in Group B match of the Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai on Sunday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 03 April, 2022 19:10 IST The Karnataka men’s team has never been a contender in nearly five decades. Its women’s team has fared rather better, finishing runner-up way back in 1986.In a Group-B contest of the 71st Senior National basketball championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday, Karnataka with full support from three senior players–Shashank J Rai, A. Arvind and B.K. Anil Kumar–showed a small glimpse of its potential, by upsetting multiple-time champion Services 117-76.READ: Punjab looks for hat-trick of titles at Senior Nationals Earlier, defending champion Punjab got off to a blazing start as it pummelled Gujarat 105-69 in a Group A opening men's tie. Punjab never let down its guard in any of the quarter and maintained a healthy lead throughout, with Amjyot Singh Gill top-scoring with 27 points. Indian Railways women eased past host Tamil Nadu 100-62 in a Group-A match.While the Karnataka-Services tie was one-sided from the first quarter, Services did put up a fight in the second quarter (18-25). Joginder Singh and Gaurav Chandel shared the bulk of the scoring with 15 and 18 points respectively. Karnataka’s Anil Kumar emerged the top-scorer with 28 while Arvind scored 25 points. Anil converted four three-pointers out of six attempts that altered the proceedings from time to time.The results:Men: Group A: Punjab 105 (Amjyot Singh 27, Navkarman Singh 12, Kanwar GS Sandhu 14, Amritpal Singh 10, Princepal Singh 15) bt Gujarat 69 (Sahaj Patel 11, Kuldeep Tamaliya 12, Kasi Rajan 13); B: Karnataka 117 (B.K. Anil Kumar 28, A. Arvind 25, Pratyanshu Tomar 21) bt Services 76 (Gaurav Chandel 18, Joginder Singh 15); Women: A: Indian Railways 100 (Shruti Arvind 21, T. Dharshini 11, Madhu Kumari 12, Niam Doma Bhutiya 14, M. Nishitha 11) bt TN 62 (A. Ashmitha 14, J. Ishwarya 10). Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :