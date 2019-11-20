LeBron James becomes first player with triple-double against all 30 teams

The Los Angeles Lakers continued its fine form in the NBA, while Carmelo Anthony made his Portland Trail Blazers debut on Tuesday.

The Lakers improved to 12-2 and won its fifth straight with a 112-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was again led by star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Staples Center.

James finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Davis had 34 points. It marked more history for James, who became the first player to record a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams.

Anthony, 35, made his Trail Blazers debut in Portland's 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 10-time All-Star managed just 10 points after going four-of-14 from the field in the defeat.

LeBron James reflects on a historic night, becoming the first player to record a triple-double against every team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/GosC3oip7x — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

Burks guides struggling Warriors

The Golden State Warriors claimed just its third win of the season, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 114-95 thanks to 29 points from Alec Burks.

Draymond Green went close to a triple-double in the win, finishing with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and eight points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (31 points) and Richaun Holmes (20 points and 15 rebounds) helped the Sacramento Kings past the Phoenix Suns 120-116.

Ferguson struggles

Terrance Ferguson struggled for the Thunder. A first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ferguson went one-of-seven from the field, finishing with just three points in 30 minutes against the Lakers.

Rondo sets up LeBron

James dunked a perfect pass from Rajon Rondo during the Lakers' win.

Tuesday's results

Golden State Warriors 114-95 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings 120-116 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers 112-107 Oklahoma City Thunder