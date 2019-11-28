More Sports Basketball Basketball LeBron James reaches 33,000 career points in NBA milestone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the all-time list with 38,387 points, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643). Sacha Pisani 28 November, 2019 11:16 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 28 November, 2019 11:16 IST LeBron James became just the fourth player in NBA history to surpass 33,000 career points on Wednesday.James reached the milestone in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash away to the New Orleans Pelicans.Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the all-time list with 38,387 points, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).Prior to the game against the Pelicans, Lakers superstar and three-time NBA champion James had been averaging 25.6 points, 11.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds this season. Make way for the royal procession (: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Egkl4N8yVj— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.