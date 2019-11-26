Giannis posts 50 points to lead Bucks win, LeBron sparks Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and collected 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 122-118 in NBA action on Monday.

It was Antetokounmpo's second 50-point game of his career, which helped extend Milwaukee's (14-3) winning streak to eight games.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo also recorded his 17th consecutive double-double – the longest streak to start a season since 1976-77.

Bojan Bogdanovic (24 points) and Donovan Mitchell (20 points) led the Jazz (11-6) on the road.

LeBron James, meanwhile, put up 33 points and 14 assists to see the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-104 victory at the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the 15-2 Lakers, who own the best record in the league.

Hield has big game

Buddy Hield had a career-high 41 points but the Sacramento Kings still lost 103-102 to the Boston Celtics, which was without Kemba Walker due to a neck sprain.

Bam Adebayo had his ninth double-double of the season courtesy of 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-100 to remain undefeated at home.

Carmelo Anthony moved into 18th place on the NBA's career scoring list. The veteran finished with 25 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 117-94 win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Minnesota Timberwolves triumphed 125-113 over the Atlanta Hawks thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns' 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Horror night for Embiid

Joel Embiid was held scoreless for the first time in his career after the Philadelphia 76ers went down 101-96 to the Toronto Raptors. All-Star Embiid shot 0-for-11, missing all four of his shots from three-point range and going 0 of three from the free-throw line. He did, however, manage a game-high 13 rebounds.

Dinwiddie sinks Cavs

Playing in the absence of Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie hit a fadeaway jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to lift the Brooklyn Nets past the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-106.