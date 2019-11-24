More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Lakers' LeBron & Bucks star Giannis dominate, Spurs stop skid LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for their respective teams on Saturday. Sacha Pisani 24 November, 2019 10:52 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 24 November, 2019 10:52 IST LeBron James posted 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Memphis Grizzlies, while Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.James scored on a driving layup with less than two minutes remaining to lead the Lakers past the Grizzlies 109-108 in Memphis on Saturday. Bron gets the job done on Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/6mY2Jk7579— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 24, 2019 Anthony Davis added 22 points as the high-flying Lakers (14-2) extended its winning streak to seven games.The Grizzlies (5-10) was led by rookie Ja Morant's 26 points, while Jae Crowder had 21 of his own.Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo and his double-double fuelled the Bucks' 104-90 win against the Detroit Pistons.Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th consecutive double-double.The Bucks star became the first player to open the season with 16 straight double-doubles since Moses Malone in 1981.Aldridge helps end slump Five scored in double figures as we picked up a big win at MSG!Highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/EsFPt9KoB9— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 24, 2019 LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points as the San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing streak by topping the New York Knicks 111-104.Josh Richardson scored 32 points and Joel Embiid contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Philadelphia 76ers, which crushed the Miami Heat 113-86.A 34-point haul from Pascal Siakam helped the Toronto Raptors to a 119-116 win at the Atlanta Hawks.Donovan Mitchell's 37 points keyed the Utah Jazz's 128-120 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was led by Brandon Ingram's 33 points.Butler endures rough return to PhillyIt was a tough night for Jimmy Butler. Back in Philadelphia following his trade to the Heat in the offseason, the former 76ers star – who was booed every time he touched the ball – managed just 11 points. Butler missed nine of 13 field goal attempts as he sat out the entire fourth quarter.LaVine completes incredible comebackZach LaVine had a franchise-record 13 three-pointers, including this game-winning three with 0.8 seconds remaining. LaVine finished with a career-high 49 points as the Chicago Bulls stunned the Charlotte Hornets 116-115.Saturday's resultsPhoenix Suns 100-98 Minnesota TimberwolvesChicago Bulls 116-115 Charlotte HornetsIndiana Pacers 111-106 Orlando MagicPhiladelphia 76ers 113-86 Miami HeatSan Antonio Spurs 111-104 New York KnicksToronto Raptors 119-116 Atlanta HawksCleveland Cavaliers 110-104 Portland Trail BlazersLos Angeles Lakers 109-108 Memphis GrizzliesMilwaukee Bucks 104-90 Detroit PistonsUtah Jazz 128-120 New Orleans Pelicans Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.