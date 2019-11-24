Lakers' Rajon Rondo fined $35K for 'unsportsmanlike' contact with Thunder player

The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo $35,000 after he was ejected against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rondo paid the price for "unsportsmanlike physical contact" on Thunder guard Dennis Schroder in Friday's 130-127 win in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers veteran was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Rondo appeared to kick Schroder, with the NBA penalising the former for "verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection".

The Lakers' Rondo is averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season.