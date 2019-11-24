More Sports Basketball Basketball Lakers' Rajon Rondo fined $35K for 'unsportsmanlike' contact with Thunder player The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo $35,000 after he was ejected against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sacha Pisani 24 November, 2019 08:53 IST Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 24 November, 2019 08:53 IST The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo $35,000 after he was ejected against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Rondo paid the price for "unsportsmanlike physical contact" on Thunder guard Dennis Schroder in Friday's 130-127 win in Oklahoma City. The Lakers veteran was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Rondo appeared to kick Schroder, with the NBA penalising the former for "verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection". The Lakers' Rondo is averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.