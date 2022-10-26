National Basketball League: Second leg of INBL 5v5 postponed

The second leg of the INBL 5x5 basketball league, scheduled to be held at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, from October 26, has been postponed.

The second leg has been rescheduled between December 8 and 12, with the location to remain Jaipur in all probability.

The third leg was originally scheduled from December 7 to 11 in Pune. It will now be held from December 18, most probably in Pune itself.

The final is scheduled to be staged in Bengaluru from January 11 to 15. In the first leg hosted in Kochi from October 16 to 20, Kochi Tigers had topped the standings by winning four of its five matches. It was followed by Chandigarh Warriors, Chennai Heat, Bengaluru Kings, Delhi Dribblers and Mumbai Titan, with all the teams registering at least one win each.

The INBL is an initiative by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) to answer the long standing demand for a national league. It will offer an overall prize purse of Rs.50 lakh in the inaugural season.