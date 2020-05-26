More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA union boss: Players want return but need certainty The NBA is exploring a plan to resume the season in late July at Disney World in Florida, although final details of a plan have yet to be determined. PTI New York 26 May, 2020 22:45 IST NBA team owners will have a conference call to discuss a full return plan. - Getty Images PTI New York 26 May, 2020 22:45 IST NBA players overwhelmingly want to resume the 2019-20 season but “need some level of certainty” in a comeback plan, players’ union executive director Michele Roberts says.The National Basketball Players Association boss told ESPN in a report Tuesday that most players support the idea of resuming a campaign shut down in March by the coronavirus pandemic.“It’s time,” Roberts told ESPN. “It has been 2 1/2 months of ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty. I think everybody does.”The NBA, whose players are conducting individual workouts at team facilities where allowed, is exploring a plan to resume the season in late July at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, although final details of a plan have yet to be determined.READ | Coronavirus: NBA targeting late-July return at Disney The league and union have been in talks about a resumption of the NBA season and Roberts says she plans to speak with players on all 30 teams over the next week to inform players about the plans’ safety measures to prevent players from becoming infected and what would happen if a player does catch the deadly virus.“Our guys need to know,” Roberts said. “Certainty will be good. But the players really want to play.”NBA team owners plan a conference call Friday that could reveal more details about COVID-19 safeguards and a full return plan.Roberts said the union would not necessarily need to vote upon any comeback strategy.“If we thought we needed a vote, we would,” Roberts said. “But our preferred method is talking to people or just having them talk to us. Then if we get a sense of what the sentiment is, then we can move forward. We talk to our players and figure it out.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos