Watch: Donovan Mitchell’s 44 in vain as Hawks ends Cavaliers’ win streak

NBA: Catch the highlights from Donovan Mitchell’s 44 points, that went in vain as host Atlanta Hawks defeated Cleveland 120-118 to end the Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 11:52 IST
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots a foul shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks,.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots a foul shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks,. | Photo Credit: AP

Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, five in the final 2:14, to help the host Atlanta Hawks defeat short-handed Cleveland 120-118 on Tuesday to end the Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak.

Murray made three free throws with 2:14 remaining and hit a clutch jumper from the foul line to give Atlanta a four-point lead with 58.6 seconds left.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 55.6 seconds left to cut the deficit to one. But Mitchell missed a 3-pointer with 12.5 seconds left and hit the back of the rim on a half-court shot at the buzzer.

The Cavs (48-29) played with just nine healthy players. Jarrett Allen (right groin strain), Danny Green (health and safety protocol) and Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) were unavailable.

The Hawks (38-38) remained No. 8 in the Eastern Conference and have the same record as Toronto, which beat Miami on Tuesday.

