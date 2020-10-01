Basketball

WATCH - NBA Finals: Lakers takes Game 1 with easy win over Miami Heat

Anthony Davis, in the best-of-seven title series for the first time after years of frustration in New Orleans, scored 34 points to lead the Lakers to a dominant win.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2020 14:05 IST


