Los Angeles Lakers will start its new season with a trip to the Chase Centre against Golden State Warriors on October 18.

The team will play 82 fixtures in the season, out of which 43 will be played at its home, Crypto.com Arena, earlier known as Staples Centre.

Here is the full list of fixture and timing for Lakers:

(The time for the games is Indian Standard Time and in 24-hour-clock format)

Wednesday, October 19 vs Golden State Warriors - 7:30 - Chase Center Friday, October 21 vs Los Angeles Clippers - 7:30 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, October 24 vs Portland Trail Blazers - 1:00 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, October 27 vs Denver Nuggets - 7:30 - Ball Arena Saturday, October 29 vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 5:30 - Target Center Monday, October 31 vs Nuggets - 7:00 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, November 03 vs New Orleans Pelicans - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, November 05 vs Utah Jazz - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, November 07 vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2:00 - Crypto.com Arena Tuesday, November 08 vs Jazz - 8:45 - RM Vivint Arena Thursday, November 10 vs Clippers - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, November 12 vs Sacramento Kings - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, November 14 vs Brooklyn Nets - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, November 19 vs Detroit Pistons - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, November 21 vs San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Wednesday, November 23 vs Phoenix Suns - 8:30 - Footprint Center Saturday, November 26 vs Spurs - 6:30 - AT&T Center Sunday, November 27 vs Spurs - 6:30 - AT&T Center Tuesday, November 29 vs Pacers - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, December 01 vs Trail Blazers - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, December 03 vs Milwaukee Bucks - 6:00 - Fiserv Forum Monday, December 05 vs Washington Wizards - 4:30 - Capital One Arena Wednesday, December 07 vs Cavaliers - 6:00 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Thursday, December 08 vs Toronto Raptors - 6:00 - Scotiabank Arena Saturday, December 10 vs Philadelphia 76ers - 6:00 - Wells Fargo Center Monday, December 12 vs Pistons - 4:30 - Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, December 14 vs Boston Celtics - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, December 17 vs Nuggets - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, December 19 vs Wizards - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Tuesday, December 20 vs Suns - 7:30 - Footprint Center Thursday, December 22 vs Kings - 8:30 - Golden 1 Center Saturday, December 24 vs Charlotte Hornets - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, December 26 vs Dallas Mavericks - 1:00 - American Airlines Center Wednesday, December 28 vs Orlando Magic - 5:30 - Amway Center Thursday, December 29 vs Miami Heat - 6:00 - FTX Arena Saturday, December 31 vs Atlanta Hawks - 6:00 - State Farm Arena Tuesday, January 03 vs Hornets - 5:30 - Spectrum Center Thursday, January 05 vs Heat - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, January 07 vs Hawks - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Sunday, January 08 vs Kings - 8:30 - Golden 1 Center Tuesday, January 10 vs Nuggets - 7:30 - Ball Arena Friday, January 13 vs Mavericks - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, January 16 vs 76ers - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Tuesday, January 17 vs Houston Rockets - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, January 19 vs Kings - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, January 21 vs Memphis Grizzlies - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, January 23 vs Trail Blazers - 7:30 - NW Moda Center Wednesday, January 25 vs Clippers - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, January 26 vs Spurs - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Sunday, January 29 vs Celtics - 7:00 - TD Garden Tuesday, January 31 vs Nets - 6:00 - Barclays Center Wednesday, February 01 vs New York Knicks - 6:00 - Madison Square Garden Friday, February 03 vs Indiana Pacers - 5:30 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday, February 05 vs Pelicans - 6:30 - Smoothie King Center Wednesday, February 08 vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Friday, February 10 vs Bucks - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Sunday, February 12 vs Warriors - 7:00 - Chase Center Tuesday, February 14 vs Trail Blazers - 8:30 - NW Moda Center Thursday, February 16 vs Pelicans - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Friday, February 24 vs Warriors - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, February 27 vs Mavericks - 2:00 - American Airlines Center Wednesday, March 01 vs Grizzlies - 6:30 - FedExForum Thursday, March 02 vs Thunder - 6:30 - Paycom Center Saturday, March 04 vs Timberwolves - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, March 06 vs Warriors - 2:00 - Crypto.com Arena Wednesday, March 08 vs Grizzlies - 8:30 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, March 11 vs Raptors - 9:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, March 13 vs Knicks - 6:30 - Crypto.com Arena Wednesday, March 15 vs Pelicans - 5:30 - Smoothie King Center Thursday, March 16 vs Rockets - 5:30 - SW Toyota Center Saturday, March 18 vs Mavericks - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, March 20 vs Magic - 7:00 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, March 23 vs Suns - 7:30 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, March 25 vs Thunder - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, March 27 vs Chicago Bulls - 1:00 - Crypto.com Arena Thursday, March 30 vs Bulls - 5:30 - United Center Saturday, April 01 vs Timberwolves - 5:30 - Target Center Monday, April 03 vs Rockets - 4:30 - SW Toyota Center Wednesday, April 05 vs Jazz - 6:30 - RM Vivint Arena Thursday, April 06 vs Clippers - 7:30 - Crypto.com Arena Saturday, April 08 vs Suns - 8:00 - Crypto.com Arena Monday, April 10 vs Jazz - 1:00 - Crypto.com Arena

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers matches?

Matches of Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast on TV 18 in India. In the US, it can be viewed on SportsNet LA.

The matches will also be streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV. They can also be streamed on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis.