NBA: Stephen Curry tallies another 30 as Warriors rout Kings, Knicks beat Hawks

Stephen Curry followed up a career-best 62-point effort with 30 more in just 31 minutes on Monday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a second straight run-away win, 137-106 over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.

Seven Warriors, including three reserves, scored in double figures. Golden State tied the franchise record for points in the 2-year-old Chase Center -- set one night earlier -- while snapping a three-game losing streak against the rival Kings.

Harrison Barnes, a member of Golden State's 2015 championship team, had 18 points for Sacramento, sharing team honours with De'Aaron Fox.

Riding the momentum of a 137-122 home win over Portland on Sunday, the Warriors wasted no time blitzing the Kings 24 hours later, scoring the first eight points of the game on 3-pointers by Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. and a 2-pointer by James Wiseman. They never looked back.

Curry, who had 30-plus points in each half of his performance on Sunday, totalled 23 in the first 24 minutes this time, helping Golden State run up a 68-48 advantage.

The second half was never appreciably closer, with the Kings suffering a third consecutive loss in the process.

Curry shot 9-for-18 overall and 5-for-12 on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who at 4-3 went above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

Oubre, who had made just two of his first 30 3-point attempts as a first-year member of the Warriors, finally turned things around with four in six tries en route to 18 points, while Andrew Wiggins (16), Eric Paschall (14), Mychal Mulder (12), Kevon Looney (11) and Wiseman (10) also scored in double figures for Golden State.

Mulder did all of his scoring on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc, helping Golden State go 23-for-43 to outscore the Kings 69-30 from deep.

Buddy Hield was the third King to score in double figures with 10 points as Sacramento capped a winless trip that began with consecutive losses in Houston.

Barnes and Marvin Bagley III shared game-high rebound honours with Curry with nine apiece, while Fox collected a team-high seven assists, one fewer than Curry's game-high total.

The Kings had swept last year's three-game season series among the NBA's two Northern California teams.

Knicks find a way

New York's Julius Randle scored 28 points and pulled down 17 rebounds and Austin Rivers drilled a late three-pointer that helped the Knicks erase a 15-point third-quarter deficit in a 113-108 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

In a back-and-forth battle, the Knicks seized an early double-digit lead only for Atlanta to take a four-point lead into halftime. The Hawks pushed their lead to 15 with less than five minutes left in the third, but they couldn't hang on.

Bucks outlast Pistons

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, powering the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-115 NBA victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo connected on 17 of 24 shots from the field and made a brace of three pointers. His was just one of the outstanding performances on a night that featured a 40-point outburst from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and a triple-double for Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.