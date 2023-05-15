Basketball

NBA: Steph Curry and Chris Paul among finalists for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award

The winner will be announced during the NBA conference finals and receive a USD 100,000 donation from the NBA to commit to a social justice organisation of his choice.

Reuters
United States 15 May, 2023 21:12 IST
Stephen Curry was one of the five chosen for their work as social justice advocates, continuing the work of NBA legend Abdul Jabbar

Stephen Curry was one of the five chosen for their work as social justice advocates, continuing the work of NBA legend Abdul Jabbar

Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is among the five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, announced Monday by the NBA.

The other finalists are Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, Tre Jones of the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics.

NBA: Grizzlies suspends Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

They were chosen for their work as social justice advocates, continuing the work of NBA legend Abdul Jabbar, whose mission is to “engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalised or systemically disadvantaged,” per the league.

A panel of social justice leaders and NBA representatives selected the finalists.

The other four finalists each will select an organisation to receive a USD 25,000 contribution.

Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks won the award at the end of the 2021-22 season.

