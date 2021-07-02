WNBA: Sun topples Fever behind Brionna Jones’ 34 points

Brionna Jones scored a career-high 34 points on Thursday night as the Connecticut Sun won its fourth straight game, easing past the Indiana Fever 86-80 in Indianapolis.

Jonquel Jones added 19 points on just eight shot attempts, going 10 of 10 at the foul line, and DeWanna Bonner hit for 14. In improving to 12-5, Connecticut canned 46 percent of its field goal attempts and sank 23 of 26 free throws.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana and Tiffany Mitchell added 18,but their efforts weren't enough to keep the Fever from dropping its 12th straight game and falling to a league-worst 1-16.

Indiana dug its hole with a bad first half that saw it fall behind by 18 at halftime, meaning that even a good second half never seriously threatened the Sun.

Indiana also got 10 points from Danielle Robinson as it played one of its better overall games of the year, canning 48.3 percent from the field and cutting its turnovers from 11 in the first half to four in the second half. But the Fever never got closer than the final margin.

The first half was a showcase for Connecticut's offense, which did as it pleased against the WNBA's worst defensive team. Indiana entered the night allowing 89 points per game and offered little resistance in the opening 20minutes.

Jonquel Jones drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter togive the Sun a 12-point lead that the Fever trimmed to 26-17 at quarter's end.

Connecticut continued to dissect the Indiana defense in a 29-point second period, making 60 percent of its field goals as it took a 55-37 cushion into half time.

But the Fever made a move in the third quarter, making stops it couldn't make in the first half. Not even an early timeout by Sun coach Kurt Millercould stem the tide. Two foul shots by Kelsey Mitchell with 23.6 seconds left pulled Indiana within 68-60 going to the fourth period.