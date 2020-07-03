More Sports Boxing Boxing Former boxing champion Roberto Duran recovers from COVID-19 Known for his aggressive punching power, Duran, who grew up in Panama City's impoverished El Chorrillo district and won his first title in 1972, is today regarded as a national hero. Reuters PANAMA CITY 03 July, 2020 08:14 IST Roberto Duran, who had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001, is a sports icon in Panama and Latin America. - AP Reuters PANAMA CITY 03 July, 2020 08:14 IST Former world boxing champion Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran was wheeled out of a hospital amid applause from medical staff after recovering from the coronavirus, a social media post from the pugilist showed on Thursday.“It was a World Championship fight, which I was able to win in a team, with the support, care and dedication of a medical crew,” Duran wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which hospital workers in scrubs and face masks waved Panamanian flags as he flashed a thumbs-up.“I may be an ex-world champion, but you all are the true CHAMPIONS OF LIFE,” he wrote in the post.The 69-year-old Panamanian former boxer retired in 2001 and is considered one of the best lightweights in history. He fought over five decades, held four different world titles, and his record stands at 103 wins, with 70 knockouts and 16 losses. WBC welterweight champion Roberto Duran of Panama finishes his workout with a vicious right during his training in New Orleans (November 24, 1980). - THE HINDU ARCHIVES READ| Boxing legend Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus Known for his aggressive punching power, Duran, who grew up in Panama City's impoverished El Chorrillo district and won his first title in 1972, is today regarded as a national hero.His son Robin Duran said last week that his father had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, but at the time only had symptoms of a cold and was not in intensive care.Panama has recorded 35,237 known coronavirus infections and 667 COVID-19 deaths. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.