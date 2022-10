British boxing chiefs said on Wednesday they had “prohibited” a fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr due to take place in London this weekend as “it is not in the interests of boxing”.

The British Boxing Board of Control statement was posted on social media after Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said the boxer had returned an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug”, though he insisted Saturday’s fight remained on.

More to follow...