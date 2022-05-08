More Sports Boxing Boxing Bivol beats 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title Canelo Alvarez's only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013. AFP LAS VEGAS 08 May, 2022 10:45 IST Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol celebrates after defeating Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez during their light-heavyweight world title boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 7, 2022. - AFP AFP LAS VEGAS 08 May, 2022 10:45 IST Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight world title with a unanimous points decision over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Saturday, handing the Mexican superstar the second defeat of his career.Russia's Bivol, 31 improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts while multiweight champion Alvarez, a heavy favorite, fell to 57-2 with two draws. His only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013.(More to follow) Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :