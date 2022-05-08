Bivol beats 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title

Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight world title with a unanimous points decision over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Saturday, handing the Mexican superstar the second defeat of his career.

Russia's Bivol, 31 improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts while multiweight champion Alvarez, a heavy favorite, fell to 57-2 with two draws. His only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013.

(More to follow)