Fury vs Wilder III: All you need to know

Briton Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder will fight against each other at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday in the final bout of the trilogy that started in 2018.

While the first fight held on December 1, 2018 resulted in a controversial split draw, Fury, also known as “The Gypsy King,” beat Wilder via technical knockout in the seventh round of the second fight on 22 February 2020 to win the WBC title.

A week later, BT Sport, citing promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren, and Yahoo Sports, reported that Wilder, “The Bronze Bomber,” exercised his rematch clause to fight Fury for the third time.

The bout was initially supposed to happen in July 2020 but was then postponed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The match kept getting postponed either due to pandemic or broadcast schedule issues with Fury ultimately announcing that he was walking away from the fight.

Fury’s team said at that time that the rematch clause had expired to which Wilder’s team disagreed. Both sides entered into a mediation process and an arbitration judge ruled that Fury will have to face Wilder.

The fight was then rescheduled for July 2021 but it again got postponed since Fury tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before the event.

Both boxers were involved in a heated press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday with the undefeated Fury (30-0-1) taking repeated potshots at Wilder (42-1-1). The back-and-forth exchange near the end of the event ultimately led to organisers calling off a planned face-off for the cameras.

Fury told Wilder that he was a “weak man” and he was “getting knocked out." He added, “Your legacy will be in tatters. Torn to bits. Finished."

On the other hand, Wilder, sporting a red track suit with the words "Eye for an eye" written on it in Russian, said he had "nothing to lose and everything to gain" in the fight.

"There's nothing to prove at all. This right here in redemption, retaliation and retribution.

“Get ready for war. This is going to be an amazing fight on Saturday night. I’m wearing my red outfit because I want it back in blood. I’m looking forward to it," he said.

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be shown live on Voot Select from 6:30 a.m. IST onwards on Saturday.