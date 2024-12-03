IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia

Great Britain’s Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on February 22.

Dubois will return to the ring in Riyadh after defending his belt against Anthony Joshua.

The 27-year-old British knocked down his rival within five rounds at the Wembley Stadium in September.

On the other hand, Parker held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018 before losing by a unanimous points decision to Joshua.

The 32-year-old New Zealander defeated former WBC champion Deontay Wilder last year before beating Zhilei Zhang to win the WBO interim title in March.

