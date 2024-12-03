 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia

Great Britain’s Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on February 22.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 17:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Daniel Dubois celebrates after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua.
FILE PHOTO: Daniel Dubois celebrates after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Daniel Dubois celebrates after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Great Britain’s Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on February 22.

Dubois will return to the ring in Riyadh after defending his belt against Anthony Joshua.

The 27-year-old British knocked down his rival within five rounds at the Wembley Stadium in September.

On the other hand, Parker held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018 before losing by a unanimous points decision to Joshua.

The 32-year-old New Zealander defeated former WBC champion Deontay Wilder last year before beating Zhilei Zhang to win the WBO interim title in March.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Topics

IBF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: ZIM wins toss, elects to bat against PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Ding under severe time pressure against Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: After mixed emotions about debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Andhra cruises to six-wicket win after Kerala’s meek batting display
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Taiwan Olympic champion Lin Yu-ting quits World Boxing Cup Finals after gender questions
    AFP
  3. World Boxing introduces new Asian Confederation
    Reuters
  4. Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’
    AFP
  5. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Paul beats legendary boxer Tyson
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: ZIM wins toss, elects to bat against PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Ding under severe time pressure against Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: After mixed emotions about debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Andhra cruises to six-wicket win after Kerala’s meek batting display
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment