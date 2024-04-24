MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic-bound Preeti, Alfiya to lead India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024

Preeti, will lead India’s charge in the U-22 category along with the former youth world champion and 2022 Asian elite boxing championship gold medallist Alfiya Pathan (81kg).

Published : Apr 24, 2024 16:35 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Preeti secured the Paris Olympic quota after winning bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games.
File photo: Preeti secured the Paris Olympic quota after winning bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File photo: Preeti secured the Paris Olympic quota after winning bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selected 50 boxers, including Olympic bound Preeti (54kg) to represent India at the upcoming ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024 to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 27 to May 7.

Preeti, who secured Paris Olympic quota after winning bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, will lead India’s charge in the U-22 category along with the former youth world champion and 2022 Asian elite boxing championship gold medallist Alfiya Pathan (81kg).

Reigning youth world champions Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), and senior national champions Prachi (63kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Jugnoo (86kg) are also part of the U-22 squad.

Both U-22 & Youth competitions will see participation of 25 Indian boxers each as the men’s and women’s section will have 13 and 12 categories respectively.

The players have been selected based on their strong performances in the trials conducted by the BFI at the Army Institute of Sports Pune from April 6 to 10 for the U-22 category and at the NCOE Rohtak from April 12-15 for the youth category.

“The boxers were selected from across the country through highly competitive trials. The tournament is a significant opportunity for these young boxers to demonstrate their skills and gain invaluable international exposure in one of Asia’s most prestigious tournaments. I am sure they will bring glory to the nation and wish them all the very best” said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

The reigning junior world champions Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) will lead the country’s challenge in the youth women’s section along with the Asian youth champion Nikita Chand (60kg).

The youth men’s section, on the other hand, will see participation of the junior world championships silver medallists Jatin (57kg), Sahil (80kg) and Hemant Sangwan (86kg).

The tournament will have 400-plus boxers from more than 24 countries fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

FULL SQUAD
Youth Squad:
Men : Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan (51kg), Jitesh (54kg), Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Sumit (67kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Sahil (80kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg), Aryan (92kg), Lakshay Rathi (+92kg).
Women : Annu (48kg), Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg), Nirjhara Bana (+81kg).
U 22 Squad:
Men : Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Jadumani Singh M (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Preet Malik (67kg), Ankush (71kg), Kunal (75kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg), Yuvraj (92kg), Rhythm (+92kg).
Women : Guddi (48kg), Tammana (50kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Priyanka (60kg), Prachi (63kg), Kajal Devi A (66kg), Saneh (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (81kg), Ritika (81+kg).

Related Topics

Boxing Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic-bound Preeti, Alfiya to lead India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI; Delhi Capitals takes on Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI’s seven-member athletes’ panel
    PTI
  4. Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised
    Reuters
  5. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi for national women’s team head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Olympic-bound Preeti, Alfiya to lead India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge, feel stronger in 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain
    PTI
  3. Boxing Australia’s national coach quits Olympics over misconduct claims
    AFP
  4. UFC 300: Alex Pereira retains light heavyweight title, beats Jamahal Hill
    AP
  5. World Olympic qualifier India squad: Amit Panghal makes comeback amidst drastic changes
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic-bound Preeti, Alfiya to lead India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI; Delhi Capitals takes on Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI’s seven-member athletes’ panel
    PTI
  4. Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised
    Reuters
  5. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi for national women’s team head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment