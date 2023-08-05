MagazineBuy Print

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: All you need to know about fight, full cards, live streaming info

Here is all you need to know about Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight, live streaming info, full fight card, when and where to watch?

Published : Aug 05, 2023 17:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jake Paul lunges toward Nate Diaz during weigh-ins before their fight at American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Jake Paul lunges toward Nate Diaz during weigh-ins before their fight at American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jake Paul lunges toward Nate Diaz during weigh-ins before their fight at American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Popular YouTuber turned fighter Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

This will be Diaz’s first fight after leaving Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Here is all you need to know before the high-octane clash.

ALSO READ | Gaethje knocks out Poirier in second round to win UFC 291 lightweight bout

When will Paul vs Diaz take place?

Paul vs Diaz will take place on Saturday, August 5.

Where will Paul vs Diaz take place?

Paul vs Diaz will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch Paul vs Diaz?

The Paul vs. Diaz fight card will streamed live on the streaming platform Dazn on a pay-per-view basis.

When to watch Paul vs Diaz

The main card is due to begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday August 6 in India.

Full FIght Card
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz — Cruiserweight
Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 — Undisputed women’s featherweight titles
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry — Women’s super-middleweight
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva — lightweight
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa — Welterweight
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera — Middleweight
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens — Super-middleweight

