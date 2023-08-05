Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: All you need to know about fight, full cards, live streaming info

Popular YouTuber turned fighter Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

This will be Diaz’s first fight after leaving Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Here is all you need to know before the high-octane clash.

When will Paul vs Diaz take place?

Paul vs Diaz will take place on Saturday, August 5.

Where will Paul vs Diaz take place?

Paul vs Diaz will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch Paul vs Diaz?

The Paul vs. Diaz fight card will streamed live on the streaming platform Dazn on a pay-per-view basis.

When to watch Paul vs Diaz

The main card is due to begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday August 6 in India.