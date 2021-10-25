National Boxing Championships: Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro storm into semi finals

Extending her brilliant winning run in the tournament, Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) boxer Manju Rani entered the 48kg semi-finals with a decisive 5-0 win over Punjab’s Minakshai in the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships on Monday.

The 21-year-old Manju, who won the silver medal on debut at the 2019 World Championships, packed unbelievable power that certainly took her opponent from Punjab completely by surprise, as she had no answers to Manju’s precise punches.

Another star of the Day 5 was Assam’s Jamuna Boro, who entered the last-4 stage in the 54kg category with a dominating 5-0 win over Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand.

The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna was too quick for Gayatri, who often found herself on the wrong foot while attempting to evade Jamuna’s jabs.

In the 48kg category was Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani, who beat Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht by a similar margin in the quarter-finals bout.

In the 52kg category, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen put up an impressive show against Assam’s Manju Basumatary and made her way into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Equally powerful was RSPB’s Shiksha in the 54kg category, who outperformed the reigning youth world champion Babyrojisana Naorem of Manipur 5-0 to progress into the semis.

In the 50kg category, Punjab’s Komal continued her fine showing and entered the semis after beating Maharashtra's Anjali Gupta 5-0.

The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp, with the remaining two names (for the camp) in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the nationals.