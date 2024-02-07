MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Strandja boxing: Amit Panghal and Akash move into quarters

Amit (51kg) had Rudyk Maksym’s challenge to tackle as he eyed his place in the quarters. The experienced campaigner quickly got into his groove and his ability to efficiently get into the attacking position was on display throughout the bout.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 21:48 IST , Sofia - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Akash (71kg) was up against Traore Makan of France.
Akash (71kg) was up against Traore Makan of France. | Photo Credit: BFI
infoIcon

Akash (71kg) was up against Traore Makan of France. | Photo Credit: BFI

The commonwealth games gold medallist Amit Panghal, National champion Akash and men’s National bronze medalist Abhimanyu put up a stellar show to move into the quarterfinal of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Amit (51kg) had Rudyk Maksym’s challenge to tackle as he eyed his place in the quarters. The experienced campaigner quickly got into his groove and his ability to efficiently get into the attacking position was on display throughout the bout.

The first two rounds were all about taking on the opponent, while in the third round, Amit employed his defensive tactics to frustrate his Ukrainian opponent and capitalise on his errors, advancing to the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision win. Amit will face Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia on Friday.

Akash (71kg) was up against Traore Makan of France. Akash started slow but soon picked up the pace as he displayed swift movement and landed a flurry of punches, surprising his opponents and gaining a significant lead. The performance continued in the second round as Akash continued to be a dominant force in the bout.

Amit Panghal (51kg) had Rudyk Maksym’s challenge.
Amit Panghal (51kg) had Rudyk Maksym’s challenge. | Photo Credit: BFI
lightbox-info

Amit Panghal (51kg) had Rudyk Maksym’s challenge. | Photo Credit: BFI

Traore did make a comeback in the third round but Akash’s exploits in the first two rounds were enough to ensure him a 3-1 win as he entered the quarterfinal. Akash will now take on Mckeever Eugene of Ireland on Friday.

Abhimany Loura (80kg) showed a similar display of dominance against Monny Raphael of France. The boxer from Haryana made full use of his long reach as he delivered lethal punches for which the opponent had no answer for.

Abhimanyu grabbed the win with a 5-0 verdict and will face the Asian Games gold medallist China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in the quarterfinal.

Later tonight, Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Deepak (75kg) will be in action against Voisnarovic Darius of Lithuania and Asankul Uulu Sultan of Kyrgyzstan in their round of 16 clash.

The quarterfinal action will start on Thursday, Nikhat Zareen (50kg) will be up against Lkhadiri Wassila of France, Sakshi (57kg) will face Mamajonova Khumorabonu of Uzbekistan and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) will square off against Matovic Milena of Serbia.

Jugnoo (86kg) and Sagar (+92kg) will take on Uzbekistan’s Djalolov Samandar and Zokirov Jakhongir respectively. Naveen (92kg) will also have his quarterfinals bout tomorrow depending on his round of 16 match result tonight.

Related stories

Related Topics

Amit Panghal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’ – Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Abhinav Bindra
  2. Kerala Police striker Sajeesh could be on the wishlist of upcoming Super League teams says coach Ramon
    Stan Rayan
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan stuns South Korea to enter final for the first time
    AFP
  5. ‘Sports broadcasting crucial for appreciation of achievements’: Aparna Popat
    Aparna Popat
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Strandja boxing: Amit Panghal and Akash move into quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing: Sachin, Sagar storm into quarters at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nikhat, Sakshi begin campaign with victories at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. After claiming gold in Nationals, Sunil shifts focus to Olympic qualification
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Akash goes down fighting on opening day of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’ – Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Abhinav Bindra
  2. Kerala Police striker Sajeesh could be on the wishlist of upcoming Super League teams says coach Ramon
    Stan Rayan
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan stuns South Korea to enter final for the first time
    AFP
  5. ‘Sports broadcasting crucial for appreciation of achievements’: Aparna Popat
    Aparna Popat
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment