World Olympic boxing qualifiers: Jaismine loses to Japan’s Taguchi, three Indians exit

National champion Lakshya Chahar will take on Iranian Meysam Gheshlaghi in an 80kg round of 64 contest late on Monday night.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 17:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- India’s Jaismine Lamboria lost to Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi
FILE- India’s Jaismine Lamboria lost to Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

FILE- India’s Jaismine Lamboria lost to Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria lost 5-0 to Japanese Ayaka Taguchi in a women’s 60kg round of 64 match in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, late on Sunday night.

With Jaismine’s defeat, three of the nine Indians in the fray for Olympic quota places exited from the event on the opening day.

National champion Lakshya Chahar will take on Iranian Meysam Gheshlaghi in an 80kg round of 64 contest late on Monday night.

