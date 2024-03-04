World Olympic boxing qualifiers: Jaismine loses to Japan’s Taguchi, three Indians exit

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria lost 5-0 to Japanese Ayaka Taguchi in a women’s 60kg round of 64 match in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, late on Sunday night.
With Jaismine’s defeat, three of the nine Indians in the fray for Olympic quota places exited from the event on the opening day.
National champion Lakshya Chahar will take on Iranian Meysam Gheshlaghi in an 80kg round of 64 contest late on Monday night.
