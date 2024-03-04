MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Joshua looking to deliver ‘statement’ win over Ngannou

Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, has won his last three fights as the 34-year-old looks to reestablish himself as a top contender in the division.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 13:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Anthony Joshua.
File image of Anthony Joshua. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File image of Anthony Joshua. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua said he wants to deliver a statement win by knocking out former mixed martial arts champion Francis Ngannou in their boxing bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, has won his last three fights as the 34-year-old looks to reestablish himself as a top contender in the division.

“I believe I can knock him out,” Joshua told Sky Sports in an interview published on Monday.

“Definitely. I would love to knock him out and make a statement. Physically I feel strong, feeling good. Strong enough to get the job done and mentally I’m in a place where I’m ready for war. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Mentally I don’t worry so much about my opponent and look at what my opponent can bring to me and think, ‘how can I overcome these challenges they present?’ I work really hard to up my game and look forward to showing everything I’ve worked on.”

Ngannou, 37, vacated his UFC heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with the promotion company and exited as a free agent in January last year. He made his pro boxing debut in October against Tyson Fury, losing via split decision in the non-title fight.

Related Topics

Francis Ngannou /

Anthony Joshua

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Cameron Green may focus on red-ball cricket to prepare for India Test series
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN four-down vs Mumbai; Mokhade, Karun fall right after Lunch vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Joshua looking to deliver ‘statement’ win over Ngannou
    Reuters
  4. From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. WPL 2024: Defending champion Mumbai Indians gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Joshua looking to deliver ‘statement’ win over Ngannou
    Reuters
  2. Dillian Whyte’s positive drugs test was due to contamination: report
    Reuters
  3. Olympic Boxing Qualifier 2024: Deepak Bhoria goes down fighting on opening day; Narender Berwal also loses
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing World Olympic Qualifier Preview: Nine Indian boxers eye Paris Olympics quota places in Italy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat to take on Jake Paul
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Cameron Green may focus on red-ball cricket to prepare for India Test series
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN four-down vs Mumbai; Mokhade, Karun fall right after Lunch vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Joshua looking to deliver ‘statement’ win over Ngannou
    Reuters
  4. From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. WPL 2024: Defending champion Mumbai Indians gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment