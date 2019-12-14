AICF ignores Ministry's suggestion, holds General Body Meeting

Ignoring the Sports Ministry’s suggestion that its urgent General Body Meeting be cancelled, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) went ahead with the GBM, here, on Saturday.

In one of the important decisions taken at the meeting, called by president P.R. Venketrama Raja, AICF has decided to advance organisational elections to February instead of May/June, 2020.

It was also decided not to discuss the charges of financial irregularities during the National sub-junior tournament against the Bengal Chess Association.

A member who attended the GBM said the Bengal CA issue was not discussed in order to ensure the Sports Ministry’s presence when the matter was taken up. Another meeting would be called soon, the member said.

Representatives of 17 associations participated in Saturday’s meeting.