MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30

The team is led by head coach GM Boris Gelfand and includes coach Srinath Narayanan, assistant coaches Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Kalyan.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 17:28 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
R Praggnanandhaa during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final against Magnus Carlsen.
R Praggnanandhaa during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final against Magnus Carlsen. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final against Magnus Carlsen. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Asian Games-bound Indian men’s chess team, which includes World Cup silver medallist GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, will undergo a four-day tactical camp here from August 30.

Grandmasters Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi D Gukesh and P. Harikrishna are the other members of the Hangzhou-bound men’s squad.

The team is led by head coach GM Boris Gelfand and includes coach Srinath Narayanan, assistant coaches Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Kalyan.

RELATED | Elated that Praggnanandhaa has sealed a Candidates berth: Mother Nagalakshmi

The women’s coaching camp is currently underway till Tuesday and has Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri B as the participants.

“AICF’s commitment is etched in unwavering support and cutting-edge facilities for our players,” AICF president Sanjay Kapoor stated in a release.

“This coaching camp stands as a testament to that commitment, providing an immersive experience that delves deep into strategy and finesse, enriching players’ abilities in anticipation of the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou.” The camp will be held on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz tournament slated here from August 31-September 9.

All the members of the Asian Games-bound Indian squad will compete in the tournament which will also see participation from former World Blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and reigning World Champion Ju Wenjun.

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Arjun Erigaisi /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

D Gukesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand
    AP
  2. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30
    PTI
  3. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Rizwan take Pakistan past 100-run mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30
    PTI
  2. Elated that Praggnanandhaa has sealed a Candidates berth: Mother Nagalakshmi
    PTI
  3. Praggnanandhaa: I think people will start to notice Indian chess
    PTI
  4. Magnus Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to secure first Chess World Cup title
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Praggnanandhaa is his own man, he’s handling himself mostly: coach Ramesh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand
    AP
  2. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30
    PTI
  3. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Rizwan take Pakistan past 100-run mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment