Chess Olympiad Round 4: Gukesh, Nihal, Tania, Vantika thrive; USA, India 1, Norway held on “Day of Underdogs”

After a depleted French team held India 1 on all boards, Uzbekistan made the host feel a lot better by holding top seed USA 2-2 on what turned out to be a day of the underdogs in the Chess Olympiad here.

Rakesh Rao
MAMALLAPURAM 01 August, 2022 22:32 IST
GM D.Gukesh,India 2 plays on Day 4 of the 44th Chess Olympiad held at Mamallapuram on Monday. GM Pragganandhaa looks on. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu

Not surprisingly, Monday witnessed some close encounters involving some leading teams with three of the top four matches producing 2-2 deadlocks. Surprisingly, Israel upstaged favourite Netherlands 2.5-1.5.

Notwithstanding a defeat to higher-ranked nations in each section, Indian teams found more reasons to rejoice at the Chess Olympiad on Monday.

If Tania Sachdev and Vantika Agarwal provided the winning margins for India 1 and India 2, D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin scored dominating victories to keep India 2 among the leaders of the Open section at eight match-points.

When the dust settled following protracted battles on several boards, there were four leading teams, including India 2, in the Open section and eight in the women’s category.

Overwhelming favourite USA escaped serious embarrassment when Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Vakhidov erred on the 52nd move in a completely winning position and eventually let Sam Shankland get away with a 60-move draw. A victory for Vakhidov could have given this young Uzbekistan team a memorable victory since Nodirbek Abdusattorov had Fabiano Caruana suffering on the top board.

Before that, second seed India could not progress past 15th seeded French team. Without Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, ranked fourth and 11th in the world, France still managed to come up with a gritty performance to slow down the march of India’s strongest combination.

D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin sparkled on the top two boards as India 2 brought down Italy 3-1. A day after upstaging third seed Norway, an upbeat Italy found the all-teen Indian combination too hot to handle.

After Raunak Sadhwani drew on the fourth board, Gukesh caught Daniele Vocaturo in a checkmating net. Remember, less than 24 hours ago, Vocaturo held World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa drew and Nihal won to give India another remarkable win.

India 3, however, ran into fourth seed Spain and lost by the narrowest of margins. The third board defeat of Abhijeet Gupta to David Anton separated the teams.

For Norway, there was no respite as 45th seed Mongolia forced a 2-2 draw after Carlsen won on the top board.

The results (with match-points):
Fourth round
Open: France (7) drew with India (7) 2-2 (Jules Moussard drew with P. Harikrishna; Laurent Fressinet drew with Vidit Gujarathi; Matthieu Cornette drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Maxime Lagarde drew with S. L. Narayanan).
India 3 (6) lost to Spain (8) 1.5-2.5 (Surya Sekhar Ganguly drew with Alexei Shirov; S. P. Sethuraman drew with Francisco Vallejo Pons; Abhijeet Gupta lost to David Anton; M. Karthikeyan drew with Latasa Santos).
India 2 (8) bt Italy (6) 3-1 (D. Gukesh bt Daniele Vocaturu; Nihal Sarin bt Luca Moroni Jr.; R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Lorenzo Lodici; Raunak Sadhwani drew with Francesco Sonis).
USA (7) drew with Uzbekistan (7) 2-2; Poland (7) drew with Romania (7) 2-2; Turkey (7) drew with Azerbaijan (7) 2-2; Israel (8) bt Netherlands (6) 2.5-1.5; Serbia (6) lost to England (8) 0.5-3.5; Armenia (8) bt Austria (6) 3-1; Canada (7) drew with Iran (7) 2-2; Slovakia (7) bt Ukraine (5) 2.5-1.5; Norway (5) drew with Mongolia (5) 2-2.
Women: India 1 (8) bt Hungary (6) 2.5-1.5 (K. Humpy drew with Hoang Thanh Trang; D. Harika drew with Ticia Gara; R. Vaishali drew with Szidonia Lazarne Vajda; Tania Sachdev bt Zscoka Gaal).
Georgia (8) bt India 3 (6) 3-1 (Nana Dzagnidze bt Eesha Karavade; Nino Batsiashvili lost to P. V. Nandhidhaa; Lela Javakhishvili bt Varshini Sahithi; Salome Melia bt Pratyusha Bodda).
India 2 (8) bt Estonia (6) 2.5-1.5 (Vantika Agrawal bt Mai Narva; Padmini Rout drew with Margareth Olde; Soumya Swaminathan drew with Anastassia Sinitsina; Divya Deshmukh drew with Sofia Blokhin).
Bulgaria (6) lost to Ukraine (8) 2.5-1.5; Netherlands (6) lost to Poland (8) 0.5-3.5; France (8) bt Serbia (6) 2.5-1.5; Israel (6) lost to Azerbaijan (8) 1-3; Romania (8) bt Germany (6) 2.5-1.5; Mongolia (7) drew with Kazakhstan (7) 2-2; Cuba (7) bt Sweden (6) 2.5-1.5.

