FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: India tops Group B, enters quarterfinals

Defending champion India asserted its superiority against Hungary and Moldova before signing off with a surprise draw against Slovenia for a place in the quarterfinals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Friday.

An unbeaten India topped the 10-team Group B with 16 match-points to face either Ukraine or Germany in the quarterfinals on September 13. Hungary (15) was the other team to qualify from the group.

The 3-3 draw against Slovenia was a wake-up call for the host but did not alter its position as the group-topper.

FIDE Online Olympiad: Triumphant India joins Hungary in lead, moves closer to quarterfinals

Earlier, India made sure of topping the group with a round to spare following a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Moldova in the eighth and penultimate round.

India saved its best performance of the day for a 4-2 victory over a previously unbeaten third seed Hungary in the key seventh-round clash.

Viswanathan Anand, K. Humpy and Nihal Sarin won with white pieces, P. Harikrishna lost while D. Harika and R. Vaishali drew.

FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: India holds second spot as Hungary leads

Indians’ performances (points scored/games played): Viswanathan Anand (4/5), Vidit Gujrathi (3.5/5), P. Harikrishna (2.5/4), B. Adhiban (3.5/4), K. Humpy (3/5), D. Harika 1.5/3), Tania Sachdev (3.5/5), Bhakti Kulkarni (4/5), Nihal Sarin (4/4), R. Praggnanandhaa 3/5), R. Vaishali (4.5/6) and Savitha Shri (0.5/3).