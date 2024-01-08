More excited than pressured about Candidates at the moment, says GM Vaishali

Grand Master (GM) R. Vaishali here on Sunday said that the sick leave she took from chess after last year’s World Cup helped her light-heartedly approach her games and thus achieve great results.

“There was this thing that I had to get the GM title, a lot of pressure. It was such that every tournament I played, I wanted to get my norm, get my rating.

“After the World Cup, I got severely sick. For, like, two months I had to cancel many tournaments and training. I was just at home. I think somewhere there, I was taking everything lightly. I started taking a lot of things casually.

“The tournaments I played after that went well. I think I started enjoying the game, that moment. I started enjoying the little things around. Somewhere I think the perspective towards everything changed. I think that helped a lot,” she said over phone after the Group e4 function where she was felicitated.

“Grand Swiss, I didn’t at all expect that I would win. I had a desire to become the World Champion. But I didn’t expect to get to Candidates this soon!

“I mean, you have to finish first or second (at the Grand Swiss). The format is such that it has the top-50 women players in the World. So, all the best players. I was like World No. 30 or something. So, I was not even a favourite to win the tournament. Nowhere close to favourite! So, yes, I just played like any other open tournament, but everything went my way.”

“As far as Candidates is concerned, I’m more excited than pressured at the moment. Only as the tournament gets nearer and nearer, I would feel the pressure I think.

“There will be players who’ve played the previous editions, more experienced candidates, there. So, I’m excited to go there and play. But obviously the responsibility has increased. Two Indians are playing there and I want to do the best for the country. Many will be watching.

“When I was playing Grand Swiss, I think no one knew about it. It was after the result, that people came to know. But Candidates is not like that. Everyone will be watching. So, I think there’ll be pressure once the thing starts. I mean once we get closer to it. But at the moment I’m more excited for it,” she added.

Vaishali said she will be playing an invitational tournament in Tunisia before the Candidates. “It’s a very strong tournament and I got the invitation. So I thought I’ll confirm it.”

Talking about the impact of her GM title for and the modern state of Indian women’s chess, she said: “After some 10-11 years, we are getting one more Grand Master in women’s chess. So, definitely, this is a very good start. Like, someone has to do (something). I’m very happy that I did! Now, I’m very sure we’ll be having many more Grand Masters in women’s chess. I’m very happy that I’m the start for it!”

“In the last 5-6 years, it (Indian women’s chess) has grown a lot. I mean we are slowly getting tournaments where there’s equal prize money for men and women. These are the things that will get more women players competing professionally.”

On her having gotten affected by the sibling rivalry between her younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa and her, she said: “I first started playing chess. And I was always stronger than him. Of course, he’s exceptional now and he’s being referred to as prodigy (chuckles).

“He completed his International Master (IM) title when he was ten years old or something. It came as a surprise for all of us. I mean, I was playing for the norms then, and suddenly he had completed it! And of course, after becoming the youngest IM, all focus was on him to get the youngest GM record as well. So, at home and everywhere, he was getting all the attention. Normally, like an elder sibling, you get this feeling, right? Like, you want attention. I mean, somewhere I think I was struggling with those emotions.

“Some function you go to, and they see Pragg’s results and they suddenly ask you, ‘are you also a player?’ But I’m the one playing for many years and it sometimes hurts you!

“It took me some time to overcome. I mean, today I can speak about it. But I understood he is exceptional, working very hard for it, he loves the game so much, and is very passionate about it. Once I started focusing on my work and my things, I was improving myself. So, later it (Pragg doing well) didn’t bother so much.” she concluded.