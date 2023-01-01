Chess

Koustav Chatterjee becomes India’s 78th Grandmaster, 10th from West Bengal

Koustav secured his final GM norm by drawing with GM Mitrabha Guha in the 10th round of the National chess championship in New Delhi on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
01 January, 2023 18:55 IST
19-year-old Koustav Chatterjee became India’s 78th GM on Saturday.

19-year-old Koustav Chatterjee became India’s 78th GM on Saturday. | Photo Credit: TWITTER

Nineteen-year-old Kolkata-based chess player Koustav Chatterjee became India’s 78th Grandmaster on Saturday.

Koustav is also the tenth GM from West Bengal.

Koustav secured his final GM norm by drawing with GM Mitrabha Guha in the 10th round of the MPL National chess championship on the last day of 2022, a release stated on Sunday.

Koustav earned his first GM norm in October 2021 at a Grandmasters’ chess tournament in Bangladesh. He got his second GM norm at the Asian championship in the first week of November 2022. He crossed FIDE rating 2500 in August.

Koustav is in the joint-lead with GM Abhijeet Gupta at the National Senior Chess Championship with a score of 8/10 after 10 rounds.

