Gibraltar chess: Praggnanandhaa posts fourth straight win, five players share lead

Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa registered his fourth win on the trot, beating compatriot Ravi Teja in the 18th Gibraltar Chess festival here.

After a defeat at the hands of compatriot P V Nandhidhaa in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable turnaround continued with the fifth round win against Teja. He is now joint second with 11 others, including K Sasikiran and SL Narayanan, on four points. Five players now share the lead on 4.5 points from five rounds.

Playing with black pieces, Praggnanandhaa (ELO rating 2602) crushed Teja. “Today, I prepared this move h5, which was played by Ding Liren at the World Cup and then by many others,” he said.

However, Praggnanandhaa’s compatriot D. Gukesh, the world’s second youngest GM ever, went down to Gwain Jones in 26 moves

B. Adhiban moved to four points after settling for a draw against fellow Indian Aryan Chopra in a marathon game lasting 103 moves.

Georgia’s Ivan Cheperinov’s winning streak was halted by former world champion Veselin Topalov who held him to a draw in 45 moves.