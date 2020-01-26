More Sports Chess Chess Gibraltar chess: Praggnanandhaa posts fourth straight win, five players share lead After losing to P. V. Nandhidhaa in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable turnaround continued with the fifth round win against Ravi Teja. PTI Gibraltar 26 January, 2020 15:37 IST R. Praggnanandhaa is now joint second with 11 others on four points at the Gibraltar Chess festival. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI Gibraltar 26 January, 2020 15:37 IST Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa registered his fourth win on the trot, beating compatriot Ravi Teja in the 18th Gibraltar Chess festival here.After a defeat at the hands of compatriot P V Nandhidhaa in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable turnaround continued with the fifth round win against Teja. He is now joint second with 11 others, including K Sasikiran and SL Narayanan, on four points. Five players now share the lead on 4.5 points from five rounds.Playing with black pieces, Praggnanandhaa (ELO rating 2602) crushed Teja. “Today, I prepared this move h5, which was played by Ding Liren at the World Cup and then by many others,” he said.However, Praggnanandhaa’s compatriot D. Gukesh, the world’s second youngest GM ever, went down to Gwain Jones in 26 movesREAD | Top-seed Pankratov wins Chennai Open chess title B. Adhiban moved to four points after settling for a draw against fellow Indian Aryan Chopra in a marathon game lasting 103 moves.Georgia’s Ivan Cheperinov’s winning streak was halted by former world champion Veselin Topalov who held him to a draw in 45 moves.Important Results of Round 5: Ivan Cheperinov (4.5) drew Veselin Topalov (4); Shakriar Memmedyarov (3.5) drew Fernando Perlata (3.5); Maxim Vachier-Lagrave (3.5 drew Sanal Vahap (3.5); B Adhiban (3.5) drew with Ayan Chopra (3); K Sasikiran (3.5).Jones Gwain (4) beat D Gukesh (3); R Praggnanandhaa (4) beat Ravi Teja (3); M R Lalith Babu (3.5) drew Kirill Alekseenko (3.5); Daniil Yuffa (3.5) drew David Navarra (3.5); K Sasikiran (4) beat Luca Moroni (3); Michael Adams (3.5) drew Jose Carlos Ibarra Jerez (3.5). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.