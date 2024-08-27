MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Chess Championship: Karthik comes from behind and edges Ganguly to script thrilling title win

Karthik had to win his game against Mitrabha Guha to entertain any hopes of winning his second Nationals (he was the champion at the 59th edition held early last year).

Published : Aug 27, 2024 19:00 IST , GURUGRAM - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Karthik Venkataraman, the winner of the National Chess Championship, poses with his trophy.
Karthik Venkataraman, the winner of the National Chess Championship, poses with his trophy. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu 
infoIcon

Karthik Venkataraman, the winner of the National Chess Championship, poses with his trophy. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu 

In the end, Karthik Venkataraman proved more equal than the others. More equal than Surya Shekhar Ganguly, even.

Karthik, Ganguly and Neelash Saha finished with nine points from 11 rounds at the 61st National Chess championship at the RPS International School on Tuesday: the tie was broken using the Buchholz System after they finished in that order.

Karthik’s tie-break score was 78, against Ganguly’s 77.5. A win against Himal Gusain would have given Ganguly his seventh National championship, but he had to be content with his fourth draw in a row; he had won his first seven games and been in the sole lead going into the final round.

Karthik had to win his game against Mitrabha Guha to entertain any hopes of winning his second Nationals (he was the champion at the 59th edition held early last year).

He employed Caro-Kann Defence against the English Opening and won in 58 moves, converting a superior rook-and-pawn ending. “I hadn’t even looked at the tie-breaker score before the game but was determined to play for a win,” the 25-year-old from Tirupati said.

Important results (final round)
Himal Gusain (RSPB) 8.5 drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (PSPB) 9; Aronyak Ghosh (RSPB) 8.5 drew with M.R. Lalith Babu (PSPB) 8.5; Mitrabha Guha (RSPB) 7.5 lost to Karthik Venkataraman (AP) 9; Neelash Saha (RSPB) 9 bt Sammed Shete (Mah) 7.5; Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB) 8.5 bt N.R. Vignesh (RSPB) 7.5; Diptayan Ghosh (RSPB) 8.5 bt Sankalp Gupta (Mah) 7.5; P. Iniyan (TN) 7.5 drew with N.R. Visakh (RSPB) 8; Deep Sengupta (PSPB) 7 lost to P. Shyaam Nikhil (RSPB) 8.5; Ajay Karthikeyan (TN) 8 bt Swapnil Dhopade (Mah) 7.5; Koustuv Dash (Odi) 7 lost to S.P. Sethuraman (PSPB) 8; Sayantan Das (RSPB) 8 bt Dinesh K. Sharma (LIC) 7; J. Deepan Chakravarthy (RSPB) 7.5 drew with Vignesh Advait Vemula (TS) 7.5; Shrayan Majumder (Mah) 8 w/o S. Ravi Teja (RSPB) 7; Arpith S. Bijoy (Ker) 7 lost to M.R. Venkatesh (PSPB) 8; Daksh Goyal (Del) 7 lost to Viani D’cunha (Kar) 8.
The standings
1-3. Karthik, Ganguly and Saha 9; 4-9. Diptayan, Aronyak, Gusain, Lalith, Abhijeet and Shyaam 8.5; 10-18. Sethuraman, Venkatesh, Sayantan, Ajay, D’cunha, Nitin, Arjun Adireddy, Vishakh and Shrayan 8.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vishal Kaith rises to the occasion as Mohun Bagan enters Durand Cup 2024 final, beats Bengaluru FC on penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. India to have 30 grapplers in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: MBSG wins 4-3 in penalties, enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. National Chess Championship: Karthik comes from behind and edges Ganguly to script thrilling title win
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh holds Caruana; Firouzja consolidates lead after seven rounds
    PTI
  3. National Chess Championship: Ganguly in sole lead heading into final round
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
  5. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vishal Kaith rises to the occasion as Mohun Bagan enters Durand Cup 2024 final, beats Bengaluru FC on penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. India to have 30 grapplers in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: MBSG wins 4-3 in penalties, enter Durand Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment