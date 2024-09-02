MagazineBuy Print

Foden unlikely to play for England due to illness, says Guardiola

Phil Foden has made only one appearance for City this season as a substitute in their Premier League opener at Chelsea two weeks ago.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 15:06 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: England’s midfielder Phil Foden.
FILE PHOTO: England’s midfielder Phil Foden. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s midfielder Phil Foden. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden is unlikely to join up with the England squad for Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland due to illness.

The 24-year-old, who was called up by interim England boss Lee Carsley for matches in Dublin on September 7 and Finland at Wembley three days later, has made only one appearance for City this season as a substitute in their Premier League opener at Chelsea two weeks ago.

“I don’t think so right now,” Guardiola said when asked about Foden joining the England team. “I think he will not go but I don’t know. He doesn’t feel well. But national teams, they decide.”

Foden has earned 41 caps for England and started all of their games at Euro 2024 in Germany.

