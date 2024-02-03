India’s R. Praggnanandhaa became the junior World No. 1 as per the FIDE rankings released on Friday.
The 18-year-old Indiangrandmaster gained four points due to his performance at the Tata Steel Chess tournament and is currently at 2747 points.
Currently, he is number 13 in the senior overall rankings, only five points from the top-10.
Other Indians who top the junior rankings are D Gukesh at third, while Nihal Sarin is placed sixth and Raunak Sadhwani who is at seventh.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bumrah blows Bazball away in Visakhapatnam Test with career-best figures at home
- Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Updates: MBSG v EBFC, Kolkata derby news, streaming info
- Praggnanandhaa becomes junior World No. 1 in FIDE rankings
- Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10: Head-to-head record of Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC H2H
- Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before ISL 2023-24?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE