Praggnanandhaa becomes junior World No. 1 in FIDE rankings

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa became the junior World No. 1 as per the FIDE rankings released on Friday.

The 18-year-old Indiangrandmaster gained four points due to his performance at the Tata Steel Chess tournament and is currently at 2747 points.

Currently, he is number 13 in the senior overall rankings, only five points from the top-10.

Other Indians who top the junior rankings are D Gukesh at third, while Nihal Sarin is placed sixth and Raunak Sadhwani who is at seventh.