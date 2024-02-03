MagazineBuy Print

Praggnanandhaa becomes junior World No. 1 in FIDE rankings

India's R. Praggnanandhaa became the junior World No. 1 as per the FIDE rankings released on Friday.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 17:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R Praggnanandhaa in action.
R Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa became the junior World No. 1 as per the FIDE rankings released on Friday.

The 18-year-old Indiangrandmaster gained four points due to his performance at the Tata Steel Chess tournament and is currently at 2747 points.

Currently, he is number 13 in the senior overall rankings, only five points from the top-10.

Other Indians who top the junior rankings are D Gukesh at third, while Nihal Sarin is placed sixth and Raunak Sadhwani who is at seventh.

