Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya’s dream run continues, leads after six rounds

With 5.5 points from six round, teenager Divya Deshmukh moved into the sole lead of the women’s rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Friday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 21:24 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Divya Deshmukh keeps the lead after second day in Rapid women’s section in the 2nd edition of TATA Steel Chess India.
Divya Deshmukh keeps the lead after second day in Rapid women’s section in the 2nd edition of TATA Steel Chess India. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Divya Deshmukh keeps the lead after second day in Rapid women's section in the 2nd edition of TATA Steel Chess India. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Divya Deshmukh’s dream run continues at the National Library.

The 17-year-old moved into the sole lead of the women’s rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Friday. She is on 5.5 points from six rounds. She won all her games on day two, her victims being the American Irina Krush and fellow-Indians B. Savitha Shri and Vantika Agarwal.

In fact, out of the six games she has played so far, she won five and drew the other. And she wasn’t even in the original list of players. 

DAY ONE REPORT

“Yes, it has been like a dream,” said Divya. “It wasn’t easy against Irina, while against Savitha, it had more to do with my preparation. It was unfortunate that Vantika blundered her queen, though I had a better position earlier.”

With three rounds remaining, Divya has a lead of 1.5 points over her nearest rival, the reigning World champion Ju Wenjun. The top seed from China managed to draw Dronavalli Harika from what, in her own words, was a bad position.

Russian Polina Shuvalova is in the third position with 3.5 points. Krush and defending champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine are on three.

Koneru Humpy finally posted a win, which came in her last game of the day, against Nino Batsiashvili of Georgia.

RESULTS
Sixth Round
Divya Deshmukh 5.5 bt Vantika Agrawal 2.5; Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) 3.5 drew with Irina Krush (USA) 3; Dronavalli Harika 2.5 drew with Ju Wenjun (Chn) 4; Nino Batsiashvili (Geo) 1.5 lost to Koneru Humpy 2; B. Savitha Shri 2.5 drew with Anna Ushenina 3 (Ukr).
Fifth Round
Savitha lost to Divya; Ushenina bt Batsiashvili; Humpy drew with Harika; Ju drew with Shuvalova; Krush bt Vantika.
Fourth Round
Divya bt Krush; Vantika lost to Ju; Shuvalova bt Humpy; Harika drew with Ushenina; Batsiashvilli lost to Savitha.

