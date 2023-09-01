Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya’s dream run continues, leads after six rounds

Divya Deshmukh’s dream run continues at the National Library.
The 17-year-old moved into the sole lead of the women’s rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Friday. She is on 5.5 points from six rounds. She won all her games on day two, her victims being the American Irina Krush and fellow-Indians B. Savitha Shri and Vantika Agarwal.
In fact, out of the six games she has played so far, she won five and drew the other. And she wasn’t even in the original list of players.
“Yes, it has been like a dream,” said Divya. “It wasn’t easy against Irina, while against Savitha, it had more to do with my preparation. It was unfortunate that Vantika blundered her queen, though I had a better position earlier.”
With three rounds remaining, Divya has a lead of 1.5 points over her nearest rival, the reigning World champion Ju Wenjun. The top seed from China managed to draw Dronavalli Harika from what, in her own words, was a bad position.
Russian Polina Shuvalova is in the third position with 3.5 points. Krush and defending champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine are on three.
Koneru Humpy finally posted a win, which came in her last game of the day, against Nino Batsiashvili of Georgia.
RESULTS
Sixth Round
Fifth Round
Fourth Round
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I: Brook, Malan prove points to guide England to easy win over New Zealand
- Transfer Deadline Day Live Updates : Hudson-Odoi moves to Forest, Man United signs Evans on 1-year deal, Gravenberch to Liverpool still Possible
- Spain’s sports legal panel opens case against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss: reports
- F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
- Juri Vips gets 2nd chance in racing after use of racial slur nearly ended his career
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE