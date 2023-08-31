MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead

Tata Steel Chess India: Divya Deshmukh came in as a last-minute replacement for R. Vaishali and made the opportunity count as she shared the lead with Vantika Agarwal at the end of three rounds.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 21:00 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Divya Deshmukh (in pic) during her match against Dronavalli Harika at the 2nd Women’s edition of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament in Kolkata on Thursday.
Divya Deshmukh (in pic) during her match against Dronavalli Harika at the 2nd Women’s edition of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament in Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Divya Deshmukh (in pic) during her match against Dronavalli Harika at the 2nd Women’s edition of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament in Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Divya Deshmukh is here only because R. Vaishali isn’t.

Vaishali, the defending champion in the women’s blitz event, had to pull out virtually at the last minute because of ill-health, and Divya came in as her replacement for the Tata Steel Chess India tournament.

She made the opportunity count. After shocking third seed Dronavalli Harika, and holding the reigning World champion Ju Wenjun of China to a draw, she defeated Georgia’s Nino Batsiashvili to move into the joint lead on the opening day.

READ - Praggnanandhaa returns home to hero’s welcome after bagging historic silver at FIDE World Cup

Divya shared the lead with Vantika Agrawal, another young Indian who had an excellent day at the National Library. They have 2.5 points after the third round of the rapid section.

Ju has two points, while Batsiashvili, Russian Polina Shuvalova and Irina Krush of the United States are on 1.5. Six rounds remain.

Like Divya, Vantika too scored a couple of memorable wins over formidable rivals -- second seed Koneru Humpy, and the defending champion in this event, Anna Ushenina of Ukraine.

Divya, who was planning to spend a few days at home after playing tournaments continuously when she got the invitation to play here, is hoping to build on the great start. “I hope I don’t have a disappointing finish,” said the 17-year-old from Nagpur.

RESULTS
Third round: Nino Batsiashvili (Geo) 1.5 lost to Divya Deshmukh 2.5; B. Savitha Shri 1 drew with Dronavalli Harika 1; Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 1 drew with Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) 1.5; Koneru Humpy lost 0.5 to Vantika Agrawal 2.5; Ju Wenjun (Chn) 2 bt Irina Krush (USA) 1.5.
Second round: Divya drew with Ju; Krush bt Humpy; Vantika bt Ushenina; Shuvalova bt Savitha; Harika drew with Batsiashvili.
First round: Harika lost to Divya; Batsiashvili bt Shuvalova; Savitha drew with Vantika; Ushenina drew with Krush; Humpy drew with Ju.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tata Steel Chess /

Divya Deshmukh /

R. Vaishali /

Dronavalli Harika /

Ju Wenjun /

Koneru Humpy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Samarawickrama fifty, Asalanka put Sri Lanka in control
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, format, live streaming info
    AP
  4. Champions League draw live: UCL 2023-24 draw updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Gukesh replaces Anand as top-ranked Indian in official FIDE rating list 
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Focus on Praggnanandhaa, women’s section to kick things off
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Praggnanandhaa returns home to hero’s welcome after bagging historic silver at FIDE World Cup
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Divya Deshmukh replaces R Vaishali in Tata Steel Chess India tournament
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Samarawickrama fifty, Asalanka put Sri Lanka in control
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, format, live streaming info
    AP
  4. Champions League draw live: UCL 2023-24 draw updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment