Arjun Erigaisi wins Sportstar Emerging Hero award at Focus Telangana

Ranked 20th in the world, he is the first Grandmaster from Telangana. He earned the title in 2018, when he was just 14 years old.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 15:53 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Erigaisi is among a group of talented teenagers who are making waves in the world of chess. 
Arjun Erigaisi is among a group of talented teenagers who are making waves in the world of chess. 
infoIcon

Arjun Erigaisi is among a group of talented teenagers who are making waves in the world of chess. 

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was named the Emerging Hero at the Sportstar Focus Telangana Conclave held in Hyderabad on Thursday. He is among a group of talented teenagers who are making waves in the world of chess.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu gave away the award to Arjun’s parents.

Arjun’s international journey started in 2015 when he won a silver medal at the Asian Youth Championship in Korea. He is currently ranked 20th in the world and is the first Grandmaster from Telangana, having earned the title at the young age of 14 in 2018.

Arjun’s expertise lies in the rapid version of chess and he has achieved several notable accomplishments. He has won three Tata Steel India chess tournament titles and has emerged victorious at the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, the Delhi Open and the Sharjah Masters.

He was crowned national champion in 2022 and recently reached the quarterfinals in the promising FIDE Chess World Cup campaign.

