Opera Euro Rapid Online Chess: Vidit Gujrathi falls short of qualifying

A loss to league-topper Magnus Carlsen followed by four draws pushed Vidit Gujrathi to the 12th spot and ended his campaign following the 15-round preliminary phase of the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Monday.



The loss in the day's opening round effectively ended Vidit’s chances of fighting for a top-eight finish. He went on to draw with three quarterfinalists - Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Wesley So, Levon Aronian - besides Matthias Bluebaum.

Final placings (after the league): 1-2. Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 9.5 points); Anish Giri (Ned, 9.5); 3. Wesley So (USA, 9); 4-5. Levon Aronian (Arm, 8.5), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 8.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 8), Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 8); 8-9. Daniil Dubov (Rus, 7.5), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 7.5); 10-11. Sam Shankland (USA, 7), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 7), 12-14. Vidit Gujrathi (6.5), Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA, 6.5), Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 6.5); 15. Mathias

Bluebaum (Ger, 5.5), 16. Ding Liren (Chn, 5).



Quarterfinal lineup: Carlsen-Dubov; Vachier-Aronian; So-Duda; Radjabov-Giri.