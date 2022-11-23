World Team Chess Championship: India leads France in quarterfinals

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan won from the black side to set up India’s 3-1 upset victory over France in the first round of the World team chess championship quarterfinals in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Vidit (rated 2662) stunned Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2775) in 55 moves, Nihal Sarin (2616) drew with Jules Moussard (2634) in 42 turns, Narayanan (2588) needed 48 moves to outwit Laurent Fressinet (2684) before K. Sasikiran (2577) held Tigran Gharamian (2637) in 65 moves.

India now needs to stay undefeated in the day’s second round to advance to the semifinals. In case of a tie, blitz games will decide the winner.

In the other quarterfinals, China defeated Poland 2.5-1.5; Spain held Azerbaijan 2-2 and Uzbekistan upstaged Ukraine 3-1.