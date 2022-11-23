Chess

World Team Chess Championship: India leads France in quarterfinals

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan won from the black side to set up India’s 3-1 upset victory over France in the first round of the World team chess championship quarterfinals in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Rakesh Rao
23 November, 2022 20:50 IST
23 November, 2022 20:50 IST
Vidit Gujrathi in action. (File Photo)

Vidit Gujrathi in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan won from the black side to set up India’s 3-1 upset victory over France in the first round of the World team chess championship quarterfinals in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan won from the black side to set up India’s 3-1 upset victory over France in the first round of the World team chess championship quarterfinals in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Also Read
World Chess Championship: India beats USA, makes it to quarterfinals

Vidit (rated 2662) stunned Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2775) in 55 moves, Nihal Sarin (2616) drew with Jules Moussard (2634) in 42 turns, Narayanan (2588) needed 48 moves to outwit Laurent Fressinet (2684) before K. Sasikiran (2577) held Tigran Gharamian (2637) in 65 moves.

India now needs to stay undefeated in the day’s second round to advance to the semifinals. In case of a tie, blitz games will decide the winner.

In the other quarterfinals, China defeated Poland 2.5-1.5; Spain held Azerbaijan 2-2 and Uzbekistan upstaged Ukraine 3-1.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us