Beach volleyball made its Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018. Both the finals in 2018 were played by Australia and Canada. While Australia won the men’s event, Canada claimed gold in the women’s tournament. The group stages start from June 30, with the knockout stages being played from August 5-7.

Brief rules, venue

Smithfield will host the event from July 30 to August 7. Two teams play with grit and determination on the sand, trying to force the opponent to defeat.

The ball is served over the net, and the team of two should ensure the ball is hit thrice or less on one side before sending it across. This back and forth movement will continue until one team wins the point i.e. if the opponent fails to return, faults or if ball lands in opponent’s court. The team winning the rally, will serve next.

The match is best of three sets with the first two sets played to 21 points with at least two-point advantage, while the third is for 15 points. There is no limit on the final score of a set if a team reaches deuce.

Nations participating

Twelve nations will qualify for each tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Men’s beach volleyball schedule | Photo Credit: Birmingham 2022

Men’s

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, The Gambia and Rwanda - the top five Commonwealth nations in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Rankings. ⦿ Tuvalu, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Sri Lanka and South Africa- the highest-placed nation not yet qualified from each of the five regional qualifiers.

Tuvalu, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Sri Lanka and South Africa- the highest-placed nation not yet qualified from each of the five regional qualifiers. ⦿ Maldives- the nation which received a CGF/FIVB Bipartite Invitation.

Women’s beach volleyball schedule | Photo Credit: Birmingham 2022

Women’s