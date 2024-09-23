AFG vs SA: South Africa wins third ODI, denies Afghanistan series sweep

South Africa denied Afghanistan a series sweep with a seven-wicket win in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 69 led South Africa to 170-3 with 17 overs to spare after Afghanistan collapsed for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 169 in 34 overs.

An inexperienced South Africa was dismissed for 106 and 134 in the first two games, but Markram paced the chase well on yet another slow wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a gritty 67-ball innings.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a century in the last game, held the innings together by contributing 89 runs in 94 balls after Afghanistan chose to bat first. But none of the other top eight Afghan batters could score more than 10 with three of them run out.

No. 9 batter AM Ghazanfar made a whirlwind 31 off 15 but South Africa always looked in control through the disciplined bowling of Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter and Andile Phehlukwayo, who all picked up two wickets each.