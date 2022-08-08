India completed its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with 61 medals in Birmingham on Monday. Here is everything you need to know about India’s medal count at CWG 2022.

What is India’s final ranking on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals table?

India finished its CWG 2022 as the fourth-best country on the medals table with 61 medals.

How many gold, silver and bronze medals did India win in Commonwealth Games 2022?

India won 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Is this India’s best performance in Commonwealth Games history?

India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign is its fifth-best in terms of the number of medals won. India’s best finish was at its home games in Delhi in 2010, where it won 101 medals.

India’s best CWG campaigns:

⦿ 2010, New Delhi - 101 medals

2014, Glasgow - 64 medals ⦿ 2022, Birmingham - 61 medals

Is the Birmingham Games India’s best gold medal haul in CWG history?

India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal count is its joint-fourth best in CWG history.

India’s best gold-medal hauls in CWG history: