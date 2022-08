India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign ended on Monday with 61 medals - the fourth-best country in the standings in Birmingham.

India won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals to record its fifth-best medal haul in CWG history. Here is a look at the full Indian medal winners list from Commonwealth Games 2022:

Gold medal winners for India in Commonwealth Games 2022

Gold - PV Sindhu - Badminton Women’s Singles Gold - Lakshya Sen - Badminton Men’s Singles Gold - Nikhat Zareen - Boxing Women’s Light Flyweight Gold -Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53kg Gold - Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg Gold - Naveen - Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74kg Gold - Sharath Kamal - Table Tennis men’s singles Gold - Nitu Ghanghas - Boxing Minimumweight Gold - Amit Panghal - Boxing Flyweight Gold - Bajrang Punia - Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65kg Gold - Sakshi Malik - Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62kg Gold - Deepak Punia - Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 86kg Gold - Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Gold - Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Gold - Achinta Sheuli - Weightlifting Men’s 73kg Gold - Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, Rupa Rani Tirkey - Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours Gold - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty - Table Tennis Men’s Team Gold - Sudhir - Para Powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight Gold - Bhavina Patel - Table Tennis Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold- Eldhose Paul- Men’s Triple Jump Gold - Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula - Table Tennis Mixed Team Gold - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddi and Chirag Shetty - Badminton men’s doubles

Silver medal winners for India in Commonwealth Games 2022

Silver - Indian Women’s Cricket Team Silver - Anshu Malik - Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 57kg Silver - Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump Silver - Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Sairaj, Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu - Badminton Mixed Team Silver - Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan - Table Tennis Men’s Doubles Silver - Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting Men’s 96kg Silver - Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo Women’s 48kg Silver - Bindyarani Devi - Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Silver - Tulika Maan - Judo Women’s +78kg Silver - Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting Men’s 55kg Silver - Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Silver - Priyanka Goswami - Women’s 10km Race Walk Silver - Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Navaneeth Singh - Lawn Bowls Men’s Fours Silver- Abdullah Aboobacker - Men’s Triple Jump Silver - Sagar Ahlawat - Boxing Men’s Super Heavyweight Silver - Indian men’s hockey team

Bronze medal winners for India in Commonwealth Games 2022